Nigeria: Katsina - Residents Flee As Bandits Kill 8, Abduct Scores in Renewed Attacks

There was tension in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State after armed bandits reportedly killed at least eight people, abducted scores and wounded several others between Friday and yesterday.

"Earlier this morning (yesterday), they (bandits) drove off one truck (pick-up) full of people, and now they've driven off another full of people," a source in the area told Sunday Vanguard. "To escape these ruthless criminals, many villagers have fled into the forest and some of them have been killed in the process."

It was learnt that the hoodlums led their numerous captives to their hideouts as many of the residents continued to run for their lives. A credible source revealed that the bandits in the attacks targeted several communities in the area.

The source attributed the attacks to a bandit kingpin, whom he identified as Bambara of Gidan Gamji. The bandit, according to him, has strong presence in Powa, Jeka, and Masalawa.

Katsina Police Command could not be reached to confirm the attacks as of the time of filing this report.