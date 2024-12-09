Nigeria: It's Not a Crime for Seyi Tinubu to Be Lagos Governor, Says Youth Coalition

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has declared its unequivocal support for Seyi Tinubu to contest the Lagos State governorship election in 2027, asserting that his participation is a constitutional right and a "divine call."

In a statement signed by CONYL President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the youth body dismissed criticisms questioning Seyi Tinubu's eligibility based on his familial ties to incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

The group emphasised that Seyi Tinubu, as a Nigerian citizen, has the right to vote and be voted for, irrespective of his parentage.

"The call by Nigerian youths for him to contest for the office of the governor of Lagos State in 2027 is a divine call and a responsibility on his shoulder which he cannot shy away from," the statement read.

Drawing parallels to religious succession, the group noted that church leaders often pass their ministries to their children upon retirement.

It questioned why Seyi Tinubu, described as "ebullient, articulate, and very intelligent," should be denied a similar opportunity in governance, especially given his perceived leadership capacity.

CONYL also called on President Tinubu to lend his support to his son's gubernatorial ambitions, framing it as an alignment with democratic principles and the expressed will of Lagosians.

"We call on all lovers of democracy to rally round Chief Seyi Tinubu, who is very prepared, equipped, and ready to take Lagos State to an enviable height come 2027," the statement added.

The coalition's endorsement comes amid growing political speculation about Seyi Tinubu's potential candidacy, sparking debates over the intersection of politics, family legacy, and meritocracy in Nigeria.