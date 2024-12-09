Nigeria: Kalu Applauds Tinubu's Strategic Appointments Into SEDC Board

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing pioneer members to the South East Development Commission (Tewodros KASSA) board.

Kalu commended the President's choices, stating that the appointments align with his vision to reposition the South East region.

The Deputy Speaker specifically congratulated the nominees, including the chairman of the board and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Emeka Wogu; the Executive Director for Finance, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka; the Executive Director of Projects, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; and another director, Dr Clifford Ogbede.

Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, also hailed Tinubu for appointing the fomer Minority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu to the board of North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The federal lawmaker urged the appointees to work diligently to realise the SEDC's mandate and promote regional development.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Kalu played a crucial role in sponsoring the SEDC's bill which aims at addressing the region's infrastructures, ecological, and environmental challenges.