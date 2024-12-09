Nigeria: Kalu Applauds Tinubu's Strategic Appointments Into SEDC Board

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By James Kwen

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing pioneer members to the South East Development Commission (Tewodros KASSA) board.

Kalu commended the President's choices, stating that the appointments align with his vision to reposition the South East region.

The Deputy Speaker specifically congratulated the nominees, including the chairman of the board and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Emeka Wogu; the Executive Director for Finance, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka; the Executive Director of Projects, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; and another director, Dr Clifford Ogbede.

Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, also hailed Tinubu for appointing the fomer Minority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu to the board of North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The federal lawmaker urged the appointees to work diligently to realise the SEDC's mandate and promote regional development.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Kalu played a crucial role in sponsoring the SEDC's bill which aims at addressing the region's infrastructures, ecological, and environmental challenges.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.