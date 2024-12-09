Nigeria: 18-Yr-Old Artisan Kills Ex-Perm SEC, Steals Car in Niger

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested an 18-year-old car painter, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, for allegedly killing a former Permanent Secretary, Adamu Jagaba, and fleeing with his car.

Jagaba, who retired from the Niger State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, was also a businessman managing a block moulding business at Eastern Bye-Pass in Minna, the state capital.

The deceased was attacked on Saturday while at his business premises. According to reports, the suspect stabbed the victim without any provocation.

"There was no argument between the panel beater and the victim. The next thing we saw was that the panel beater entered the car and drove away while the Perm Sec was lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain," an eyewitness said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Confirming the incident, Niger State Police Command's Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said a report of culpable homicide was filed on December 7, 2024.

"At about 11:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified person(s) trespassed into a block industry at Eastern Bye Pass, Minna, attacked and stabbed one Adamu Jagaba on the head, and made away with his vehicle. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost and was confirmed dead," Abiodun stated.

Abiodun disclosed that the suspect was intercepted by police operatives within hours of the crime.

"On the same day at about 7:00 pm, the Police Crack Squad intercepted the vehicle along Bosso Estate Road, Minna, with the suspect, named Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, aged 18, of Tayi Village via Bosso, Minna," he added.

During interrogation, Abdulhakeem confessed to committing the crime and revealed that he had conspired with some of the victim's workers.

"He confessed to being the victim's car painter and visited him at his block industry to discuss changing the vehicle's bumper. He said he deliberately stabbed the deceased several times on the head and neck, hit him with a stapler, and made away with his Toyota Camry, with Reg. No. MNA 61 AE," Abiodun explained.

Abdulhakeem further admitted that the attack was planned with some of the deceased's workers, who provided him with information about the target. He also mentioned working with other gang members on similar crimes.

The Police spokesman assured the public that efforts were underway to apprehend Abdulhakeem's accomplices and that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.