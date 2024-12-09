Nigeria: PDP - Huriwa Condemns 'Expulsion' of Ugochinyere, Seeks Party's Leadership Overhaul

A prominent human rights and pro-democracy organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has expressed strong disapproval of the purported expulsion of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, by a factional leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state

HURIWA said it viewed the move as a politically motivated attempt to silence one of the most credible voices within the PDP and one of Nigeria's most fearless critics of injustice.

A statement signed by a national coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Sunday, condemned the inconsistency and selective application of party rules within the PDP, questioning why figures such as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who has allegedly engaged in blatant anti-party activities, will remain untouched by the party leadership.

HURIWA lambasted the PDP's acting national chairman, Umar Damagun, and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for allegedly presiding over the party's decline into irrelevance. The association noted that the purported expulsion of Ugochinyere, a steadfast advocate for good governance and party principles, only highlighted the leadership's failure to address internal discord and uphold the party's constitution.

"The PDP's constitution has clear provisions to punish anti-party activities. Yet, Wike, who has flagrantly undermined the party's interests, continues to wield influence within the PDP while Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, a loyal and committed party member, is targeted for expulsion. This is a travesty of justice and a reflection of the collapse of credible leadership in the PDP," HURIWA stated.

The group further decried the absence of a formidable opposition party in Nigeria, alleging that the APC has infiltrated the PDP through individuals such as Wike, Damagun, and Anyanwu. HURIWA described the acting national chairman as a figure allegedly "teleguided" by Wike, whose actions have led to a decline in the PDP's popularity and mass defections from the party, particularly in the South-East, once a PDP stronghold.

Ugochinyere's purported expulsion was reportedly initiated by the Umuopia/Umukegwu Ward chapter of the PDP in Imo State. The move followed allegations of gross indiscipline, insubordination, and anti-party activities.

However, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) swiftly nullified the expulsion, citing inconsistencies with Sections 57(7) and 59(3) of the PDP constitution.

HURIWA applauded the NWC's decision, asserting that it underscored Ugochinyere's unwavering commitment to the PDP. "Ikenga Ugochinyere remains one of the few credible voices left in the PDP. His expulsion, announced by a factional leadership lacking legitimacy, is not only unjust but also a blatant attempt to suppress accountability within the party," HURIWA stated.

HURIWA has called for the immediate removal of Damagun and Anyanwu from the PDP's leadership, asserting that their continued presence undermines the party's credibility and prospects for recovery. The group emphasised that a genuine revival of the PDP would require a leadership committed to the party's core values and principles.

"It is evident that the current leadership cannot steer the PDP towards relevance and effectiveness as an opposition party. Damagun's tenure has been marked by chaos, disillusionment, and mass defections. Anyanwu, who contested for the governorship of Imo State, should have vacated his position as national secretary. Their association with individuals undermining the PDP's interests raises serious questions about their commitment to the party," HURIWA said.

HURIWA also criticised Wike's influence within the PDP, describing his continued membership as a stain on the party's integrity. The group accused Wike of using his position to undermine the PDP, including his open opposition to the party's governorship candidate in Edo State and his acceptance of a ministerial appointment without accountability to the party.

"Wike's actions are the very definition of anti-party activities. The fact that he remains a member of the PDP while Ugochinyere is targeted is a testament to the rot within the party. This double standard is unacceptable," HURIWA stated.

HURIWA warned that the PDP risks further disintegration without a thorough leadership overhaul and a recommitment to democratic principles. The association stressed that figures like Ugochinyere, who embody the ideals of accountability and integrity, should be embraced and celebrated, not targeted.

"PDP must take urgent steps to purge itself of individuals whose actions are detrimental to its survival. The party cannot afford to alienate credible voices like Ikenga Ugochinyere while tolerating those who actively undermine its interests. This is a critical moment for the PDP to demonstrate its commitment to internal democracy and rebuild itself as a viable opposition party," HURIWA concluded.

HURIWA reiterated its non-partisan stance, expressing concern over the lack of robust opposition in Nigeria's democracy. The association called on all stakeholders within the PDP to prioritise the party's survival and the broader democratic interests of Nigeria.