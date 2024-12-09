Nigeria: Noa Begins Sensitisation of Jigawa Residents On Tax Reforms, Ethical Values

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muhd Zangina Kura

Against the backdrop of the ongoing debate on the contentious Tax Reform Bills before the National Assembly, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has flagged off a campaign to sensitise citizens in Jigawa State on the importance of the proposed reforms and core national ethical values.

Speaking at the flag-off of the campaign held at the Federal Secretariat in Dutse, the State capital, the Director NOA in the State, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibrahim, said the campaign was aimed at raising public awareness and clearing misconceptions around issues of critical national interest and importance.

He explained that the controversy surrounding the four Tax Reform Bills emanated from public misunderstanding of the proposed legislations, maintaining that effective enlightenment will correct the wrong notions on the subjects, and help in moving the country's economy forward.

"The tax reform was designed to make the sector efficient, address multiple taxation, tackle revenue leakages and also provide the country with more revenue for funding infrastructure and effective public service delivery," Ibrahim stated.

The NOA boss, therefore, called on the public to critically examine the Tax Reform Bills and opened their minds for understanding the content and the positive impact it will make to the national growth and sustainable development.

Ibrahim also stated that other key areas of focus in the ongoing public enlightenment exercise include the role of public in the fight against HIV/AIDS and also strengthening government intervention.

He listed other as "promoting national unity, war against indiscipline/moral decadence, citizens participation in combating insecurity, fight against corruption and strengthening legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking."

"Together, we must create a society that is healthy, secure, ethical, and united in purpose," the NOA Director added.

He, therefore, called on the media, traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and educational institutions to join the campaign which represents more than government initiatives but a call to action for every Nigerian to join hands in addressing the critical issues of collective national interest.

