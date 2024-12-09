Nigeria: South-East People Excited Over Tinubu's Rejig of SEDC Inaugural Board, Says Igbo Think-Tank

The Igbo people of South-East have expressed their joy following the rejigging of the list of nominees for the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) inaugural board, replacing the initial chairmanship nominee, Hon. Emeka Atuma, with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

President Bola Tinubu, in a new list of nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation, replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors as part of the Management team of SEDC.

The coordinator of Igbo Intelligentia Movement, a think-tank group, Obed Agu, who disclosed the excitement of the Igbos, in a press release, recalled that the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said Tinubu also removed one of the initial nominated board members, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa.

According to Agu, the Igbo people were excited that, "Hon. Mark C. Okoye retains his position as the commission's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on the 16-member board.

"We are equally enthralled by the appointments of the new executive director for finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaced Anthony Ugbo in the first list. Toby Okechukwu, the new executive director of projects who replaced Obinna Obiekweihe. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo who is now the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

"We also approved of the nominations of the executive directors without a portfolio - Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede.

"Igbo Intelligentia Movement is equally happy that the president retained Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

"We are confident that these people of proven integrity can implement the mandate of the SEDC of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the our region and taking it to the path of economic prosperity."