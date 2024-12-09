Nigeria: Ambassadorial Nominees List in Circulation Is Fake - - Federal Govt

The Federal Government has told the public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees which has gone viral on some social media platforms, describing it as fake.

Acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ebienfa cautioned the general public "to kindly disregard the fake list of ambassadorial nominees, which is currently in circulation on some social media platforms."

The statement added that appointment of ambassadors is at the discretion of the President, adding that no such appointment has been made.

"The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the appointment of Ambassadors is the perogative of Mr. President and no such appointments have been made in that regard.

"The purported list should, therefore, be discountenanced."

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Bola Tinubu has not replaced the ambassadors since their recall for over one year.