Nigeria: Ambassadorial Nominees List in Circulation Is Fake - - Federal Govt

8 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

The Federal Government has told the public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees which has gone viral on some social media platforms, describing it as fake.

Acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ebienfa cautioned the general public "to kindly disregard the fake list of ambassadorial nominees, which is currently in circulation on some social media platforms."

The statement added that appointment of ambassadors is at the discretion of the President, adding that no such appointment has been made.

"The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the appointment of Ambassadors is the perogative of Mr. President and no such appointments have been made in that regard.

"The purported list should, therefore, be discountenanced."

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Bola Tinubu has not replaced the ambassadors since their recall for over one year.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.