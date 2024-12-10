Nigerians Will Decide Their President in 2027 - Atiku to Akume

10 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who suggested that the North should wait until 2031 to contest the presidency.

Atiku insisted that Nigerians will ultimately determine their leader in the 2027 elections.

During a recent television interview, Akume said, "President Tinubu, as a southerner, should be allowed a second term. Those eyeing the presidency from the North in 2027 should wait until 2031. If it is God's will for Atiku to be president, even at 90 years, it can happen. But for now, northerners should look beyond 2027."

Reacting via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, challenged the SGF's remarks, citing an imbalance in Nigeria's leadership history.

"By 2027, the South would have held the presidency for 17 years--eight under Obasanjo, five under Jonathan, and four under Tinubu--compared to the North's 11 years, with Yar'Adua's three and Buhari's eight. This creates a six-year disparity, questioning true equity and fairness," Ibe wrote.

He added that the decision to re-elect a government lies with the Nigerian people and depends on the administration's performance. "Has the Tinubu government demonstrated that it deserves reelection? The answer is clear--God forbid!"

