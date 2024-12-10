Nigeria: Architects Deploying Innovative Solutions to Tackle Housing Challenges - President

10 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National President of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) Arc. Mobolaji Adeniyi has stated that the Institute is currently deploying innovative solutions to tackle Nigeria's housing challenges

She made the disclosure at the just concluded Annual General Meeting of the NIA in Ibadan, Oyo state.

She said "The role of architects in addressing pressing housing challenges is not just important; it is critical. Nigeria's housing deficit, for instance, demands innovative solutions that prioritise affordability, inclusivity, and sustainability.

"The importance of designing homes that are not only functional but also dignified cannot be overstated. As

urbanisation accelerates, our cities require thoughtful planning that considers transportation, mobility, environmental sustainability, and access to green spaces, which is what the NIA is currently adopting,

"Additionally, the growing impact of climate change underscores the urgency of adopting green technologies, energy-efficient designs, and sustainable materials in our projects in line with international standards, " she explained

She added that the UNITE Agenda which she is championing as President serves as a guiding framework for the Nigerian Institute of Architects as it focuses on unity, integrity, inclusivity, collaboration, and empowerment.

