Nigeria: Govt Commits to 27% Modern Contraceptive Rate By 2030 - Pate

The federal government is committed to achieving a modern contraceptive prevalence (mCPR) rate of 27% by 2030, the Coordinating Minister of health and social welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate has said.

He stated this in Abuja during the ongoing eight Nigeria family planning conference organized by the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning ( AAFP).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, the minister said the goal aligns with the administration's health sector reforms to ensure that Nigerians of reproductive age have access to comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services.

He said, "Family planning is critical to managing population growth and addressing maternal and infant morbidity. We have made significant progress, with fertility rates declining from six children per woman in 1990 to 4.8 today. The modern contraceptive prevalence rate has risen from 4% to 15%."

He called for the empowerment of empower young people, who make up over half of Nigeria's population, with youth-friendly family planning services. " We need to provide adolescents and young adults with accurate information and accessible resources to make informed reproductive choices," he said

He also said there was need to address the cultural and religious barriers that prevent many Nigerians from accessing family planning services, adding ". We need to engage with community leaders, faith-based organizations, and traditional rulers to promote accurate information and build trust."

The Former Minister of health, and chairman of the conference , Prof Isaac Adewole in his presentation titled "Building on progress ,expanding horizons in family planning" said sustaining commitments to family planning within the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is essential for addressing the reproductive health needs of the population and advancing progress toward FP2030 goals.

He said by prioritizing family planning through effective policy, increased funding, capacity building, community engagement. and data-driven approaches, Nigeria can enhance its health system and empower individuals to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

The special adviser to the president on health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas said family planning, is not just a health issue but as a developmental agenda, adding that poor family planning update has been a significant problem with far-reaching consequences on health and other outcomes, especially for mothers and children.

Koessan Kuawu, Deputy Representative, United Nations Population Fund ( UNFPA) said family planning is critical for attaining all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs). He further said there is a return investment of more than $100 for every $1 invested in family planning.