Liberian Church Leaders Engage Participate in Two-Day Church and Community Transformation Workshop Conducted By Tearfund

Pastor Lahai Amara, the Influencing Program Manager for Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Gambia at Tearfund, led a two-day workshop focused on empowering local churches in Liberia to foster community development. The event, held at a local Resort from December 5-6, 2024 gathered over 40 church leaders, parish organizations, and theological seminaries from across the country.

Tearfund, a Christian organization dedicated to working through the local church for community development, introduced its Church and Community Transformation (CCT) program at the event. The CCT initiative aims to equip churches to be more active in their communities, addressing both spiritual and practical needs. During the workshop, church leaders were introduced to the CCT tools, such as the Church and Community Mobilization Process (CCMP), designed to train church leaders and facilitators in community-based development.

"We believe that churches must engage both spiritually and practically with their communities," said Pastor Amara. "By working through local churches, we can support pastors, help them understand community needs, and transform their surroundings for sustainable development."

Bishop Robert Bimba, chairperson for the organizing committee, emphasized the importance of these engagements in empowering churches to meet the holistic needs of the people--spiritual, physical, and emotional. He noted the two-day workshop as a critical step in developing a roadmap for 2025, where church leaders would take ownership of the initiative to impact their communities positively.

"The key is not just running a ministry, but truly impacting the community," said Bishop Bimba. "We must focus on practical issues like sanitation, health, and social justice, ensuring our environment is conducive to both spiritual and community growths."

The event also led to the formation of the Liberia Act Forum, which is the African Christian Transformation forum. an executive committee tasked with overseeing CCT implementation in Liberia. The committee will also represent the country in regional meetings and collaborate with Tearfund to ensure the sustainability of the program.

For his part, Bishop Aaron T. Bueh, Head Bishop of the Church of Pentecost, expressed his appreciation for the workshop, calling the discussions relevant and timely for the church's role in society. "The CCT is vital because it helps the church address the holistic needs of individuals and communities, not just their spiritual needs," he said.

Also speaking, Reverend Wilhelmina D. Gray from Mount Zion Intercessory Ministry also shared her thoughts on the event, highlighting the need for churches to step out of their comfort zones and serve their communities. "This initiative is an excellent step toward helping communities with both their physical and spiritual needs," she remarked.

The workshop concluded with the church leaders committing to take action and implement the CCT principles in their local communities, they also held an election, electing leaders for the Liberia Chapter of the African Christian Transformation forum, The gathering marked a significant step toward empowering the church to become a catalyst for positive change in Liberia, with a focus on sustainable community development.