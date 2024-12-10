Liberia: Executive Must Refrain From Complicating This Treasonous Plot,' Speaker Koffa Warns

House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has accused government officials of complicating what he called a "treasonous plot" amid an escalating crisis at the Capitol Building.

Koffa's comments came following a tense clash between police officers and lawmakers on Monday, which has further deepened the political turmoil in Liberia.

Speaking to reporters, Speaker Koffa expressed grave concern over the heavy presence of police officers at the Capitol, describing it as a clear indication that certain lawmakers, specifically the so-called "absentee majority," were allegedly receiving support from the executive branch in an attempt to undermine the rule of law.

"It is now abundantly clear that the police are involved in this crisis, and it is a grave concern," Koffa said. "However, we, the people's representatives, will not be intimidated or afraid of those who seek to silence us."

The Speaker pointed out that the presence of law enforcement at the Capitol only seemed to occur when the so-called majority lawmakers, who have been absent from several legislative sessions, were in attendance.

This, Koffa suggested, was a troubling sign of collusion between the police and the executive to destabilize the legislative process.

"This is unfortunate and not what we need for Liberia's democracy. The presence of police officers should not be a tool for political maneuvering," Koffa stressed. "We call on all parties to step back, respect the rule of law, and adhere to the guidance of the Supreme Court."

Koffa also issued a stark warning to the executive branch, urging them to cease any involvement in what he described as a treasonous plot. "I have repeatedly told the executive that the rule of law must prevail. If they are unsure about the legalities, they should consult the Supreme Court. But I suspect that everyone is aware of the ruling and is choosing to ignore it," he said.

The Speaker condemned the alleged actions of the police, claiming they had taken sides in the conflict by using excessive force against lawmakers. "Around the world, we hear about parliamentary confrontations, but you don't see police officers throwing tear gas or beating lawmakers. Yet, in Liberia, this is what we are witnessing," he said.

One of Koffa's colleagues, Representative Luther Collins, was reportedly injured during the confrontation, sustaining head injuries that required medical treatment. Koffa confirmed that he himself had received threats on his life, which are currently under investigation by national security agencies.

As the political saga deepens, with physical altercations, life-threatening claims, and mounting tensions, sources within the legislature have suggested that members of the minority bloc may be considering calling for a state of emergency to restore order.

With the crisis showing no signs of abating, Liberia stands at a critical crossroads. Speaker Koffa's plea for all parties to respect the law may be the only path to avert further escalation in this already volatile political situation.