Nigeria: 10,000 Nigerians Detained for Immigration Offences in 2024 - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that at least 10,000 Nigerians were detained for immigration offences in African and European countries this year.

He however applauded the contributions of Nigerian immigrants to the global economy, saying Nigeria accounts for the highest of all diaspora remittances in West Africa.

Apart from diaspora remittances, he said Nigerian migrants have become global ambassadors who excel in technology, medicine, sports, creative arts, and other human endeavours.

The Vice President spoke on Monday during the 10th Annual National Migration Dialogue with the theme, "Beyond Borders: Celebrating Migrants' Legacy, Protecting Their Rights," at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, "Migration is not just a crossover from one geography to another. It is a critical driver of global and national development. In 2022 alone, Nigeria accounted for $21.9 billion in diaspora remittances, representing 64% of all remittances in West Africa. This is a testament to the invaluable economic contributions of Nigerian migrants.

"Beyond financial remittances, our migrants have become global ambassadors, excelling in fields such as technology, medicine, sports, and the creative arts. Nigerian startups founded by migrants attracted over $800 million in investments in 2022, underscoring the transformative potential of our people across the globe."

Shettima observed that while the Annual National Migration Dialogue coincided with the commemoration of International Migrants Day, the theme of the dialogue sparked solemn "reflection on the dual essence of migration--its remarkable contributions to society and the enduring need to safeguard the rights of those who undertake these journeys."

He noted that Nigeria is both a country of origin and a destination for migrants, with over 1.3 million international migrants living within. He however cautioned against the constant challenges of irregular migration, regretting that the nation returned about 10,000 of its citizens detained for sundry migration offences in 2024 alone.

"However, we must acknowledge that irregular migration remains a persistent challenge. In 2024, we have already returned and reintegrated no fewer than 10,000 Nigerians who had been detained for immigration offenses in African and European countries.

Shettima also assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to tackling the challenges of migration, a resolve he said the President reaffirmed at this year's United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Ahmed, said the dialogue provided an invaluable space to reflect on the migration conversation, progress and formulating policies to address their challenges.

Also, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Nigerian diaspora represents the very best of the world hard-working, brilliant, intelligent and developing world economies.