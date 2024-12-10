Nigeria: Concerns Over Return of Illegal Miners in Taraba Community

The Taraba State Task Force on Environmental Protection, Safety, and Prohibition of Deforestation was established to monitor the activities of artisanal miners in the state.

The return of illegal miners has raised concerns among residents of Jamtari ward in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

However, locals said they have returned in their hundreds to Jamtari, extracting Sapphire, Quartz, and other solid minerals.

The development is causing security problems in the local government area with local officials being accused of conniving with the illegal miners after the state government directed traditional rulers to stay off mining activities in their domains.

Efforts to contact the district head of Jamtari failed, as calls to his phone did not go through.

When contacted by phone, Abdullahi Zamfara, a popular miner accused of resuming operations in the area, denied the charge. He said, "Since the task force first burned down the camp, I have not been there."

However, he admitted that his two brothers live in the mining camp, explaining that labourers camped at a mining site often find it difficult to leave.

During a visit to a mining site at Abujan Leda that the task force had earlier raided, a team of journalists observed considerable damage to the environment.

A labourer, Farouku Argungu, said he had been in the camp for more than five years and witnessed many raids by the task force in the last year.

He said residents of the camp were always forewarned before raids were carried out.

Speaking in Hausa, he said, "We always get information before the raid. Anytime they are coming, we relocate, return after the raid, and continue our work."

Abdullahi Mayanchi, an Ibadan-based businessman, was allegedly the brain behind this camp. He was reportedly informed whenever the task force arrived for a raid or patrol.

An insider in the illegal mining operation who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the condition of anonymity said the state government's inability to issue guidelines for mining operations is a major reason people engage in illegal mineral extraction in the state.

"We are begging the government to come out with a formal document guiding operations in the sector in the interest of genuine miners. It will help check the influx of those not licensed to mine."

However, Jeremiah Faransa, the chairman of the task force, recently said he would not allow illegal miners to return to the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yakubu Maikasuwa, said that the guidelines on mining in the state were being considered for legislative approval.

Illegal mining is widespread in Taraba, often carried out in connivance with community leaders.

The Taraba government estimates it loses more than N10 billion annually in revenue due to illegal mining.