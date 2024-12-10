Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery, Naira's Appreciation Signal Positive Change, Says APC Women Leader

National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Idele Alile, has described the revival of the Port Harcourt Refinery and the recent resilience of the Naira as evidence of Nigeria's progress under the sound leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Alile lauded the APC-led government for its commitment to driving economic reforms aimed at fostering self-reliance and growth. "The Port Harcourt Refinery's revival is a direct result of the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

"This is a testament to our resolve to achieve energy self-sufficiency and bolster our economy," she stated.

The Port Harcourt Refinery, with its capacity to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day, recently resumed operations after extensive rehabilitation. This milestone is expected to create jobs and reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products.

However, experts, including PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo, have noted that the prevailing exchange rate may limit the refinery's impact on reducing fuel prices.

Dr. Alile acknowledged these challenges but maintained that the government's proactive measures would mitigate the effects. "We are not oblivious to the current hurdles, including exchange rate volatility, but the APC's leadership is implementing robust strategies to stabilize the economy," she explained.

She also highlighted the strengthening of the Naira as another indicator of progress. The recent stabilization of the local currency against major global currencies, according to her, reflects the efficacy of the economic policies implemented by the APC administration. "The gains we are seeing in the Naira's performance affirm the competence and dedication of this government to repositioning Nigeria on a path of sustainable growth," Dr. Alile emphasized.

Dr. Alile further credited these achievements to the transformational leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. "Under his guidance, Nigeria is regaining its place as a nation of immense potential and promise," she said.

As a champion for women's empowerment and political inclusion, Dr. Alile also reaffirmed her commitment to supporting policies that uplift Nigerian women and ensure equitable development.

Amidst ongoing economic challenges, Dr. Alile expressed confidence that the nation is on the brink of significant advancements, with initiatives such as the Port Harcourt Refinery and the strengthening of the Naira serving as harbingers of better days ahead.