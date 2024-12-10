Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Appeals to Landlords, Landowners Not to Increase Rents

9 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appealed to landlords and landowners at Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area (LGA) not to increase rents of houses and shops.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at the inauguration of the Abiola/Ajayi/Ogba and Obawole/Iju-Ishaga road on Monday.

The 643-metre road construction commenced October 24, 2022.

The road including a bridge with slip roads provides a strategic connection linking a swamp belt, which some people constructed a wooden bridge for people to cross for a fee.

He said that his administration's focus was to ensure the quality of life of the citizens through meaningful projects.

"I want to make an appeal to landlords and landowners, do not increase your rents and land, the essence of the infrastructure built is to bring relief to the people and not burden residents.

"Please do not increase property prices to enable the residents enjoy the benefits of putting up with years of poor environment. Kabiyesi please this bridge is not meant for dropping trash.

"I am committed to addressing long standing problems of communities including flooding and commuting," Sanwo-Olu said.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr. Olufemi Daramola, said the construction of the bridge and link road demonstrated a commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to start and complete projects for the benefit of the people.

The governor also inaugurated the Alapere pedestrian bridge in Kosofe LGA which was destroyed by an articulated vehicle in December, last year. (NAN)

