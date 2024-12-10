Nigeria: Police Files 12 New Charges Against Farotimi

Dele Farotimi's trouble days are far from over, as the Nigerian Police have filed fresh charges against the human rights Lawyer, before the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, over allegations of cybercrime.

Farotimi had appeared before the court on Wednesday, following charges brought against him by Afe Babalola, SAN under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015. The Police filed 12 fresh counts against Farotimi, according to court documents.

Some of the counts read, "That you Dele Farotimi 'm' on 28th August 2024 knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in an online interview on Mic On Podcast by Seun Okinbaloye in respect of a book authored and published by you titled: "Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System" wherein you stated in the interview that: "Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the Judiciary" which you know to be false information for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1) (b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 as amended, amongst others.

The Nigerian Police had arraigned Farotimi before the Ekiti Division of the Federal High Court, over allegations of cybercrime. The charges were filed by the Police Prosecutor on Wednesday. Farotimi was however, granted bail yesterday, and the case adjourned to January 29, 2025.