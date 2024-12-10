Nigeria: Ghana 2024 - President-Elect Mahama Speaks, Says Victory Shows Intolerance for Bad Governance

Mr Mahama said the last eight years under the outgoing administration have been among the darkest moments in the country's history.

Ghana's president-elect, John Mahama, says the last eight years under the outgoing administration have been among the darkest moments in the country's history, noting that Ghanaians have expressed their intolerance for bad governance.

Mr Mahama made this statement in his victory speech on Monday after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him the winner of Saturday's presidential election.

He defeated the incumbent Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, by a margin of 1.8 million votes, a result widely described as a referendum on the current administration's performance.

The opposition candidate secured about 6.3 million votes, compared to Mr Bawumia's 4.5 million.

Although Mr Mahama commended Mr Bawumia for conceding defeat early to ease tension, he did not hold back in criticising the outgoing administration.

He said the "misrule" of the current government would take years to reverse.

"This mandate represents many things for political actors. It shows that the Ghanaian people have little tolerance for bad governance," Mr the president-elect said, adding, "These last eight years have been a dark period for our nation."

Mr Mahama admitted that it would not be easy to pull the country out of the "abyss", noting that his government would implement drastic measures to get the country back on track.

He also disclosed that incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo called him to expedite the transition process by inaugurating a transition committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has asked his supporters to celebrate the victory peacefully, warning against looting or vandalising properties.

"I will keep the door open"-- VP

The Vice President-elect, Jane Opoku-Agyemang, wearing a face mask, also addressed the crowd at the rally, promising to open more opportunities for women.

Mrs Opoku-Agyemang, a former minister of education, is the first female vice president-elect in Ghana's history.