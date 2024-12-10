Nigeria: Magistrates in Cross River Threaten to Embark On Indefinite Strike

The magistrates earlier embarked on a three-day warning strike.

Magistrates in Cross River State have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on Monday over alleged poor welfare and other conditions of service.

This is contained in a press statement jointly signed by Godwin Onah, Cross River chairperson of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, and Solomon Abuo, the secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria obtained a copy of the statement on Sunday.

The magistrates said they would not cancel the strike until the Cross Rivers State Government meets their demands.

The magistrates, who earlier embarked on a three-day warning strike to press home their demands, warned that they would begin an indefinite strike if the government failed to meet their demands.

They said the government has failed to implement their promotions and cater to their overall welfare.

According to the statement dated 8 December, following the expiration of the warning strike, the magistrates have decided to embark on an indefinite strike starting on Monday, 9 December.

"Sequel to our letter to the Governor of Cross River State dated 11th November 2024, where the notice of strike was extended to Friday 22nd November 2024 to enable the State Government to attend to our demands, and having failed to do so till date, we hereby issue this bulletin.

"In line, therefore, with our congress resolution to proceed on a three days warning strike is hereby declared by the state chapter of the Magistrates.

"This action, in the first instance, will be effective from 6 a.m. of Wednesday, 27th November 2024, to Friday, 29th November 2024.

"If the state government fail to meet our demands, an indefinite strike shall be embarked upon until all our demands are met."

Before the warning strike, the magistrates issued a seven-day ultimatum in November to the Cross River State Government to promote its members, who have remained stagnant since 2015.

The magistrates also decried the payment of N15,000 as monthly imprest to magistrates in the state compared to magistrates in neighbouring states that receive between N200,000 and N250,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While also demanding the rehabilitation of magistrate courts across the state, the magistrates condemned the government for not providing them with official vehicles.

They demanded immediate implementation of promotion and regularisation of magistrates in the state with necessary financial benefits across all cadres and implementation of all accrued arrears.

(NAN)