South Africa: Atlanta Gives Main Character Energy as First City to Headline 2025 FAME Week Africa in Cape Town

Atlanta was selected as the Feature Destination for FAME Week Africa 2025, marking a significant milestone in its cultural and creative landscape. The announcement was made in Cape Town during Atlanta's mayor, Andre Dickens' first visit to South Africa, cementing Atlanta's position at the forefront of U.S.-South Africa relations.

"This is truly an honor for Atlanta to be chosen as the Feature Destination for FAME Week 2025," said Mayor Dickens.

Dickens said this is the first time a city has been selected as the focus of FAME Week Africa. "In the past, it has always been countries," he said. "We feel honored because previously, it was the United States, South Africa, Nigeria, and now, it's Atlanta. Those who know me know that I am deeply passionate about the arts and culture."

The previous destinations were the U.S. (2022), Canada (2023), and Nigeria (2024).

FAME Week Africa will again be held in Cape Town in September 2025, as it is known for its vibrant creative industries, such as film, music, fashion, and design, making it a natural choice to host an event celebrating African creativity. The diverse cultures of the city offer a vibrant setting that is perfectly aligned with FAME Week Africa ethos, which celebrates stories and talent.

As a result, it does not come as a surprise that Atlanta, known for its thriving film industry as well as its blend of culture, creativity, and innovation, will be the main character in 2025.

Arts is essential for humanity, culture, health, and community well-being, Dickens said. He takes pride in Atlanta's international recognition and appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals locally and throughout the continent. "I truly believe that Atlanta shines as a premier destination for world-class television and film production," he said.

Atlanta is the number one city in the state of Georgia for TV and film production, said Dickens, so this recognition reflects the hard work of the mayor's team, who worked with state and local leaders to innovate, take risks, and invest in the creative economy. They have provided entrepreneurs with the resources to expand their businesses through initiatives such as Invest Atlanta, the Creative Industries Grant Fund, and the Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment.

Dickens hopes collaborating with talented, innovative, and visionary industry leaders on both continents will mean new voices and shared narratives are brought to the world's attention.

"I want to assure you that Atlanta is open for business, strategic partnerships, investments, and co-production with Africa's creatives in cities and countries from the Cape to Cairo," he said.

In the film industry, Atlanta is a powerhouse. Georgia, particularly the Atlanta area, is often referred to as the "Hollywood of the South" because of its prominence in the film and television industry. In 2016, the hub produced more feature films than Hollywood. Atlanta's metro area was the backdrop for several Marvel Studios productions, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, and Netflix's Stranger Things. The Tyler Perry Studios are also located in Atlanta.

Atlanta is also known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement, and the hometown of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FAME Week Africa Portfolio Director, Martin Hiller, said that Atlanta's designation as 2025's Feature Destination is a "game-changer for South Africa's creative and cultural sectors".

FAME Week Africa is the continent's largest gathering of film, television, music, animation, and fashion with the idea to bridge opportunities and create business for African creators, both within the continent and internationally.

The event will focus on creating opportunities between Africa and Atlanta through discussion and exchange of ideas.

This partnership follows the Atlanta Phambili initiative, which creates a bridge with Atlanta's thriving ecosystem, whether through trade, job creation, or creative industries. Atlanta Phambili, which means "forward" in Zulu and Xhosa, aims to deepen bilateral ties between the U.S. and South Africa through Atlanta's educational and research institutions, Diaspora connections, creative industries, and economic development. The project is a joint initiative between the U.S. Mission in South Africa and the South African government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, expressed happiness at the announcement that Atlanta will be the featured city for Fame Week 2025 here in Cape Town.

"We're thrilled to see this amazing announcement come to fruition, building on the foundation of our last engagement at FAME Week," said Brigety. "This is a further extension of the Atlanta Phambili Initiative, which aims to drive cooperation between the United States and South Africa, using Atlanta's extraordinary ecosystem as a hub, catalyst, and source of inspiration and talent."

Brigety thanked Prosper Africa, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and his embassy colleagues for their efforts in supporting FAME Week. He also shared his anticipation for future Atlanta-South Africa co-productions and digital content created by young entrepreneurs, which he believes will generate income and provide a platform for new voices.

The next FAME Week Africa will be held in Cape Town from September 1 - 6, 2025.