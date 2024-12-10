Africa: Nigerian Immigrants Account for Highest Diaspora Remittances in West Africa - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria accounts for the highest diaspora remittances in West Africa.

Apart from diaspora remittances, he said Nigerian migrants have become global ambassadors who excel in technology, medicine, sports, creative arts, and other human endeavours.

The vice president spoke on Monday during the 10th Annual National Migration Dialogue with the theme, "Beyond Borders: Celebrating Migrants' Legacy, Protecting Their Rights," at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, "Migration is not just a crossover from one geography to another. It is a critical driver of global and national development. In 2022 alone, Nigeria accounted for $21.9 billion in diaspora remittances, representing 64% of all remittances in West Africa. This is a testament to the invaluable economic contributions of Nigerian migrants.

"Beyond financial remittances, our migrants have become global ambassadors, excelling in fields such as technology, medicine, sports, and the creative arts. Nigerian startups founded by migrants attracted over $800 million in investments in 2022, underscoring the transformative potential of our people across the globe."

Noting that Nigeria is both a country of origin and a destination for migrants, with over 1.3 million international migrants living within, he however cautioned against the constant challenges of irregular migration, even as he regretted that the nation returned about 10,000 of its citizens detained for sundry migration offences in 2024 alone.