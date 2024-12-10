Nigeria: Presidency, Barau, Bago, Inuwa Yahaya, Abiru, Others Hail Akpabio At 62

The Presidency through the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado; Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; northern and Southern Senators, have congratulated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on his 62nd birthday.

A letter of congratulations signed by Lado yesterday said Akpabio's remarkable contributions to nation-building, marked by years of unwavering dedication, had left an indelible legacy that would be celebrated for generations.

The letter read: "As an astute politician and visionary leader, his exemplary leadership has significantly strengthened the bond between the legislature and the executive, fostering national progress.

"I wish him many more years of uncommon and impactful service to humanity, good health, long life, and abundant prosperity."

The Deputy President of the Senate, in his congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described Akpabio as a patriotic Nigerian par excellence.

Barau said the President of the Senate had contributed immensely to the advancement of the legislative arm and propelled the country's overall development.

"Your remarkable journey as a governor, senator, minority leader, minister, and now President of the Senate has been exemplary and groundbreaking.

"Your dedication to advancing the legislative arm, robust legislative-executive synergy and overall nation-building have, indeed, stood you out as a patriotic Nigerian par excellence," he said.

Chairman of Southern senators, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, in a statement, extolled the leadership quality of Akpabio in managing the affairs of the 10th Senate.

"Your leadership of the Senate has been exemplary, characterised by wisdom, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of our great nation.

"As you celebrate another year of a life marked by achievements, service, and impact, we acknowledge and commend your tireless efforts in promoting national harmony, fostering legislative excellence, and championing the interests of the Nigerian people."

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru, also felicitated with Akpabio and a former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma.

Both Senate President Godswill Akpabio and General Yakubu Danjuma marked their 62nd and 86th birthdays yesterday.

In separate statements signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Bago described the duo as "Patriotic and Committed Nigerian leaders".

Bago said the two have played positive roles in the evolution and stabilisation of Nigeria's present democracy.

Bago said Akpabio has been actively involved in nation-building for over two decades, adding that the celebrant, who is a lawyer started his remarkable political leadership journey as a Commissioner, became Governor of Akwa Ibom State, minister, minority leader at the senate and now the Senate President.

He described Danjuma "as a selfless and great philanthropist who has transformed the lives of numerous people across the nation," adding that his humanitarian services through his foundation, especially support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country, has ameliorated the sufferings of many.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors' Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a message by the Director-General, Press Affairs), Ismaila Uba Misilli, praised Akpabio's leadership, describing him as a statesman, whose commitment to the progress of the legislative arm of government has been both impactful and inspiring.

The governor noted that the Senate President's extensive political career, spanning decades, has been defined by uncommon commitment to public service and a passion for uplifting the Nigerian people.

"On behalf of the Northern States Governors' Forum, as well as the government and people of Gombe State, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a distinguished leader and patriot.

"Your steadfast commitment to nation-building and good governance is admirable. As Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, your visionary leadership has fostered legislative harmony and significantly advanced our democracy," Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.