Ghana: Police Arrest 89 Suspects Over Post-Election Offences

A total of 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with various post-election offenses, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has said.

According to her, 40 of these suspects were directly connected to the acts of "vandalism, looting and destruction" of properties.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi gave the announcement at a press conference in Accra yesterday organised by the National Election Security Task Force (NESTF) to brief journalists about post-elections maintenance of peace, security, law and order.

ACP Ansah -Akrofi said that all these suspects were in custody and would be taken through the due process of the law to ensure justice.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi further said that the security agencies in the country had moved into the post-election security phase and additional measures had been put in place to maintain peace, security, law and order.

She also said that a special investigative team had been set up by security agencies to review all videos on acts of vandalism, looting and destruction of properties during the elections.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi assured the public that all persons arrested for election-related violence would be put before court for the law to take its course on them to ensure justice.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi further cautioned citizens to desist from such acts of violence since the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to face justice.

"We would like to caution the public to desist from such acts of violence. The perpetrators will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law," she said.

ACP Ansah Akrofi said that the police service were showing visibility through joint patrols with other security agencies in various locations to ensure law and order across the country.

"We are also conducting intelligence-led operations within communities to fish out perpetrators that we've so far identified," she said.

Additionally, ACP Ansah-Akrofi said that the police service was providing static security at state facilities and was engaging government officials and other stakeholders by reaching out to them and hearing out their specific concerns.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi commended the citizenry for their support and expressed optimism that peace was going to prevail after the election and urged the public to remain calm as the service was committed to protecting the lives and properties of everyone.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi advised the general public to contact the police on toll free number, 0800311311, whenever there was any information they wanted to share to the service.