Ghana: Congratulations President-Elect!

Yesterday, The Ghanaian Times congratulated and commended Ghanaians generally for a successful general election.

The paper particularly commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat to former President John Dramani Mahama, an act that has brought down anxiety and tension.

It thinks the two gentlemen have shown political maturity that must not be allowed to pass without comment.

They are the major movers and shakers in the elections, who can boost or mar the related peacefulness.

By conceding defeat in good time, apart from the easily-perceived benefits like killing the anxiety and tension that characterise the time it takes before the EC announces the results, Dr Bawumia has brought into the Ghanaian political space the need to uphold wholeness of sportsmanship.

His action speaks louder than mere words can convey - that elections are like all other competitions; no matter how highly you viewed your chances of winning prior to participation in them, you must be prepared for defeat as well and acknowledge so, once everything about the laid-down procedure has proven fair.

In other words, Dr Bawumia observed the voting process on Saturday and found it free, fair, transparent and credible.

Therefore even though he was cock-sure of winning the presidential election, he had to accept the turn of events that favoured his strongest opponent, Mr Mahama.

Mr Mahama equally deserves tons of commendation for the patience he demonstrated till the EC declared him the President-elect yesterday.

Prior to the time of the declaration, some of his party members and supporters had grown impatient and were pushing that since everything was pointing to his victory, the EC must not wait any further to declare him President-elect.

However, Mr Mahama did not join the fray and by that act, he was telling his supporters and others that victory comes at a certain time first before its acknowledgement and related honours can be given by those appointed to do so when whatever is needed to be done is accomplished.

By their actions, the two statesmen have helped to avoid the anxiety and tension that characterises delay in announcing election results officially.

Today, no Ghanaian fears to go about their normal duty because Dr Bawumia has conceded, meaning he and his party have no cause to incite violence while Mr Mahama was giving the impression that he had no cause to worry because come what may, he would be declared President-elect and subsequently inaugurated President on January 7, 2025.

Therefore, he had no cause to do anything that would disrupt the very peace and tranquillity he wants prevailing in the country for him to have the peace of mind he to rule.

While The Ghanaian Times commends the two frontline contenders in the election, it also pats the other presidential candidates on the back for their sportsmanship by way of not doing any mischief, meaning they have also accepted the outcome of the election.

This paper wishes them better luck in the next election and profusely congratulates President-elect Mahama on his unchallenged victory.

The paper knows his party and its supporters will jubilate, which is normal, but it should be moderate and unprovocative.

Let every Ghanaian, no matter their party affiliation, see the successful conduct of both the parliamentary and presidential elections as victory for all Ghanaians.

As for those identified in pockets of violent electoral acts, no matter who they are and which party they belong to, they should be made to face prosecution to serve as deterrence to others.

All must Ghanaians must cultivate the habit of making all elections in the country violence-free no matter what.