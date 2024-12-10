Ghana: World Congratulates President-Elect Mahama

Messages of congratulations have begun pouring in from across the world to the President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 Presidential race.

The founder and leader for the Movement for Change, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has extended his congratulatory message to former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for an emphatic victory in the just concluded 2024 general elections.

In a statement, issued by the Movement for Change, signed by Mr Kyerematen, he said, "although the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the elections, it is very clear that the people of Ghana have spoken".

Presidential candidate for the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also congratulated Mr Mahama.

"Your re-election is evidence of your great contribution to the growth and development of our nation," he noted in a tweet.

Private legal practitioner and Human Rights Activist, Martin Kpebu, expressed his congratulatory message to Mr Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, "the first female Vice-President, for their victory."

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a private legal practitioner, in a tweet yesterday, congratulated former President John Dramani for emerging victorious in the 2024 general election.

"Congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for an emphatic victory. The people have spoken, Democracy lives. Let Ghana be the ultimate winner," he stated

The Head of State of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore has also congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 presidential race.

This statement was made on his X page, he said he looks forward to strengthening secular relations of good neighbourliness between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has also congratulated President John Dramani Mahama, on his impressive victory.

"Sierra Leone and Ghana have enjoyed a robust bilateral relationship over the years," he said.

"My sincere congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama for his election as the President elect of Ghana." This statement was by President of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema.

In his tweet, he stated that, "Gabon intends to strengthen its bonds of friendship and cooperation with Ghana".

The Nigerian President, Mr Bola Tinubu, has also expressed his congratulatory message to the President-elect of Ghana, for winning the December 7, general elections.

He congratulated him via a phone call and emphasized his comeback as a stability in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which the Nigerian president is currently a chairman.

Nigerian politician and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, on his X post extended warm congratulations to Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama over his victory in the 2024 elections.

In his post, Obi described Mahama's triumph as a testament to Ghana's democratic values and a symbol of political maturity on the African continent.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your election victory as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

Your victory stands as an example of the democratic values and political maturity our beloved continent so needs. It underscores Ghana's proud tradition of respect for the democratic process and peaceful transitions.