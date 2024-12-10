Ghana: Presidential Election Result in Ghana

9 December 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The United States congratulates President-elect John Mahama on his successful election campaign, following the declaration of results by Ghana's Electoral Commission. We extend further congratulations to Vice President-elect Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on becoming Ghana's first female vice president. The United States commends the Electoral Commission, its hundreds of thousands of poll workers, civil society, and the country's security forces, who helped ensure a peaceful and transparent process. We also applaud Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his gracious acceptance of the results.

We are aware of reports of isolated incidents of violence and at least four confirmed deaths. The United States extends our condolences to the families of those killed and urges a full investigation and accountability.

The United States is proud of our enduring partnership and friendship with the people and government of Ghana. We look forward to working closely with President-elect Mahama to carry our historic relationship into the future.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

