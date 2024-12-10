Nigeria: Union Bank Kicks Off Save and Win Palli Promo, N131m Up for Grabs

Union Bank of Nigeria has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its Save and Win Palli Promo, which will run from December 2024 to May 2025.

A statement issued by the bank said the campaign offers customers the chance to win over ₦131 million in cash prizes, Motorcycles, Tricycles, Fuel Vouchers, and a star prize of ₦5 million to be handed out to three lucky winners at the grand finale in May.

"Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Win Palli Promo requires participants to save a minimum of ₦10,000 monthly to qualify for draws. Monthly winners can receive ₦100,000, while quarterly draws will reward lucky savers with Motorcycles, Tricycles, and other exciting prizes. Customers who save in multiples of ₦10,000 will increase their chances of winning", it stated.

Since its inception in 2021, the Save and Win Palli Promo has rewarded close to 2000 customers with various prizes, including household appliances, cash gifts, and a GAC SUV. The initiative underscores Union Bank's commitment to supporting Nigerians during challenging economic times by promoting a sustainable savings culture.

Speaking on the campaign's launch, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank's Head of Retail Banking and Digital, stated, "The Save and Win Palli Promo has consistently improved the lives of our customers by encouraging financial stability and rewarding loyalty. This fourth edition reaffirms our commitment to enabling inclusive growth and positively impacting communities."

The statement stated that winners will be selected through a transparent, electronically generated process supervised by regulatory authorities. It also said new customers can join the promo by downloading the UnionMobile app to open an account or visiting any Union Bank branch.

Noting that Union Bank's Save and Win Palli Promo continues to reflect the bank's dedication to fostering financial inclusion, transforming lives, and empowering customers to achieve their financial goals, it added that existing customers can reactivate accounts by calling the Contact Centre or visiting a branch.