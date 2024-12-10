Nigeria: Only Procurement Can Unlock Quality Education At Basic Level, Says UBEC Boss

Abuja — The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has reiterated the importance of procurement in ensuring that schools quality education at basic level, noting that it is the only key.

He noted that decisions made in procurement has huge and significant impact on the direct learning environment of students.

He spoke in Abuja on yesterday at a sensitisation workshop for executive chairmen and principal officers of the 36 states and FCT Universal Basic Education Board on the general overview of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Bobboyi said the training was aimed at equipping executive chairmen and heads of Procurement of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of the Act.

The training, he added, was designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in procurement processes within the basic education sector.

He said: "The training on procurement is a significant step towards familiarizing participants with the rudiments of procurements and contemporary practices thereby enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the procurement processes within the Basic Education system.

"As we all know, procurement is the backbone of any organization, and in the realm of education, it plays a pivotal role in ensuring that our schools have the necessary resources to deliver quality education. The decisions we make in procurement directly impact the learning environment of our learners.

"As we all know, the 2007 Procurement Act is a cornerstone of public procurement in Nigeria. It provides a comprehensive framework for conducting public procurement, ensuring fairness, equity, and value for money in all public transactions.

"By adhering to the principles and provisions of this Act, we can significantly improve the quality of education delivery and optimize the utilization of public funds.

"This training is designed to equip you with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of the 2007 Procurement Act.

"It will delve into key areas such as: understanding the importance of integrity and transparency in public procurement; strategies to optimize resource utilization and achieve the best possible outcomes; adhering to the 2007 Public Procurement Act and other relevant regulations; developing effective procurement plans to meet organizational needs; building strong relationships with suppliers and managing contracts efficiently; identifying and mitigating procurement risks and the need to have a Unit or Department of Procurement in every SUBEB as the Scheme of Service stipulates."

On his part, the Executive Chairman, Kwara SUBEB & Dean, Forum of SUBEB Chairmen in Nigeria, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, said the workshop is a long-overdue initiative aimed at enhancing their efficiency and capacity in managing procurement processes.

Prof. Adaramaja said the training, which is the first of its kind since UBEC's establishment, drew participants from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, underscoring its importance.

According to him: "If you look at the operational delivery system of SUBEB, you cannot do without procurement. We procure materials, we are involved in contracts and some other activities.

"And for us to be efficient and abreast of time, we need workshop of this nature".