Uganda: Besigye Defence Team Says Military Lawyer Abducted

The Besigye legal team and Uganda Law Society president Isaac Ssemakadde say Iduli was abducted by unidentified security forces in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Retired Major Ronald Iduli, one of the lawyers for opposition stalwart Kizza Besigye had lined up for his defence at the General Court Martial, has gone missing, his associates say.

The incident has ignited outrage within the legal community and among human rights advocates.

According to a statement from Mr Ssemakadde, security personnel stormed Iduli's home in Bulega, Wakiso District, at about 4am.

It is alleged that the unidentified security personnel abducted the lawyer, who was scheduled to appear in a military court later that day to represent his clients.

The Uganda Law Society has condemned the event as a "blatant attack on legal representation," demanding Iduli's immediate release.

Mr Ssemakadde urged authorities to ensure his safety and uphold access to justice, stressing that such intimidation is unacceptable in a democratic society.

The society has also engaged key stakeholders, including the police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Office of the President, to secure Iduli's release and ensure a transparent investigation.

Mr Eron Kiiza, one of the lawyers representing Dr Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale, also accused the security forces of abducting Iduli.

However, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have denied any involvement in the incident.

UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Colonel Deo Akiiki referred questions to his superior Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, who firmly refuted claims of the army's involvement.

"I am not aware of any arrest made by UPDF. Please contact the police for further information," Gen Kulayigye said.

He dismissed the allegations as a "diversionary" tactic, adding, "No one arrested him."

Counsel Iduli with ULS boss Ssemakadde The disappearance of Iduli has sparked widespread condemnation from the legal fraternity and civil society.

ULS vice president Anthony Asimwe took to social media, stating, "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. We can't keep watching and being silent to some of these illegalities. We demand the immediate release of our colleague."

Several lawyers and human rights defenders have decried the targeting of legal professionals, with lawyer Kiiza calling the abduction "an unacceptable violation of his rights" and a dangerous precedent for Uganda's justice system.

The Uganda Law Society has urged the public to report any sightings of Iduli to the police.

They have pledged to continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, a number of defense lawyers have been blocked from attending today's Court Martial proceedings, where Dr Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Lutale, are set to appear.

This incident raises serious concerns regarding the safety of legal professionals in Uganda and its broader implications for human rights and the rule of law.