Uganda: Heavy Security As Besigye and Lutale Challenge Military Court Trial

A heavy military deployment has marked proceedings at the General Court Martial in Makindye, where Dr Kizza Besigye and his associate Hajj Obeid Lutale await a ruling on their petition challenging the jurisdiction of the military court to try them.

Key access roads to the court are partially blocked, with military trucks stationed strategically on either side.

Military police are managing traffic, while supporters of the two high-profile figures remain held outside the court's gated compound.

Inside, 10 soldiers are stationed at the staircase leading to the courtroom, and over 20 more are deployed within the court compound.

The high security reflects the sensitivity of the case, which has attracted significant public and political attention.

Several political actors, including former MP John Ken Lukyamuzi, FDC Chairperson Wasswa Biriggwa, Harold Kaija, and Roland Mugume, are present.

They await the ruling under a tent set up in the court's compound, underscoring the political dimensions of the case.

Family members of Hajj Obeid Lutale and his wife, Halima Lutale, are also present, anxiously following developments.

Court proceedings are expected to begin at 10am, but the legal team representing Besigye and Lutale, led by Martha Karua, is yet to arrive.

However, uncertainty clouds the matter, as Karua was previously denied a certificate of practice in Uganda.

The court had adjourned the case to allow her time to secure the necessary credentials.

It remains unclear whether the ruling will proceed as scheduled, given these legal complications.

The case has drawn widespread attention, with the decision expected to set a precedent regarding the jurisdiction of military courts over civilian matters.