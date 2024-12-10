Nigeria: Shettima Slams Kemi Badenoch for 'Denigrating' Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has criticised the newly elected UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, for making disparaging remarks about Nigeria.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Migration Dialogue at the State House in Abuja on Monday, Shettima emphasized that migrants are a vital source of life in all societies.

He said, "Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Labour or Conservative Party. We are proud of her in spite of her efforts at denigrating her nation of origin.

"She is entitled to her own opinions; she has even every right to remove the Kemi from her name, but that does not underscore the fact that the greatest black nation on earth is the nation called Nigeria.

"One out of every three, four black men is a Nigerian and by 2050, Nigeria will support the United States, will be the third most populous nation on earth."

In 2022, Badenoch faced criticism for remarks describing her experiences growing up in Nigeria, citing corruption, unfulfilled promises, and poverty.

"I grew up in Nigeria and I saw firsthand when politicians are in it for themselves.

"When they use private money as their piggybanks, when they promise the earth and they pollute not just the earth, but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others.

"I saw what socialism is for millions. I saw poverty and broken dreams. I came to Britain to make my way in a country where hard work and honest endeavour can take you anywhere."