Liberia: Cental Boss Accuses Pres. Boakai of Protecting Corrupt Officials

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Anderson D. Miamen, has accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of failing to uphold strong anti-corruption standards and shielding corrupt officials in his administration.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, December 9, 2024, during the observance of International Anti-Corruption Day in Monrovia, Miamen criticized the president for not taking decisive action against officials in violation of the Code of Conduct, particularly regarding asset declaration.

"Strong political will means timely action on matters involving those perceived to be closer to the presidency and ruling party," Miamen asserted. He urged President Boakai to suspend or dismiss officials implicated in corruption or violations of the Code of Conduct and related laws.

Miamen also called on the Liberian government to provide adequate financial and logistical support to public integrity institutions such as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and ensure their independence.

"Financial and logistical support will enable these institutions to fully execute their mandates by identifying, investigating, and prosecuting corruption cases involving both current and former public officials. This is essential for ending the culture of impunity for corruption and other abuses in Liberia," he stated.

He emphasized that institutions like the LACC and the General Auditing Commission (GAC) must be more robust, innovative, and result-oriented in their work. According to Miamen, the LACC already possesses significant asset declaration information and corruption case files that require urgent action.

The CENTAL head also called for timely investigations and prosecutions of current and former officials sanctioned by the U.S. government for corruption. He noted that while the public supports anti-graft institutions, they must deliver tangible results to maintain public confidence.

Miamen urged civil society organizations and the media to continue raising awareness about the dangers of corruption and mobilizing citizens to take action against corrupt individuals and systemic negligence that fosters corruption.

"In doing so, members of civil society and the media must also lead by example in their own organizations and in their engagements with the public," he stressed.

As Liberia marks International Anti-Corruption Day, Miamen reminded President Boakai of the country's low score of 25/100 on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index. He described the rating as a sign of severe corruption in the public sector, but also as an opportunity for the president to take bold action to reverse the negative trend.

"This is a challenge, but it also presents an opportunity for President Boakai and his government to lead Liberia toward transparency, accountability, and integrity," Miamen said.