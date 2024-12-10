Liberia Business Registry Dedicates Newly Renovated Facility

Monrovia — The Liberia Business Registry (LBR), under the leadership of Registry General Madam Patience Randall, on Monday dedicated its newly renovated facility.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Madam Randall praised the World Bank for funding the renovation of the LBR offices and the entire building. She also revealed that the World Bank installed a solar panel system to provide electricity during power outages, addressing a challenge that previously caused significant delays in processing clients' business registration documents.

"When I took over the Liberia Business Registry upon my appointment by President Joseph N. Boakai in March of this year, the deplorable condition of the building made it difficult for employees to work freely. It was unacceptable for an entity that generates revenue for the government of Liberia to operate in such poor conditions," she stated.

Madam Randall highlighted significant improvements made under her leadership. Previously, it took applicants three to four months to obtain their business certificates. With updates to the registry system, applicants can now receive their certificates within three days.

"We are currently working on an online platform that will allow businesspeople to complete their registration processes online in the near future. This will ease the challenges and difficulties our valued customers face," she added. She assured clients that her team is committed to making business registration activities seamless and efficient.

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Mr. Prince Menkalo Gbieu, Chief of Staff in the Vice President's Office, commended the Liberia Business Registry and Madam Randall for the remarkable transformation since her appointment.

He urged LBR employees to refrain from accepting bribes, emphasizing the importance of integrity in generating revenue for the government.

"If the Unity Party administration is to achieve its goals for the Liberian people, we must all work together," Mr. Gbieu noted while proxying for Vice President Koung.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Mohammed Majah Barry, President of the Fulah Business Association of Liberia and Taxpayer of the Year, expressed concerns about foreign interference in sectors reserved for Liberians.

He alleged that foreign nationals, particularly Chinese individuals, are engaging in sand mining, which undermines policies meant to protect Liberian businesses.

Mr. Barry called on President Joseph N. Boakai and the Unity Party government to create an enabling environment for Liberian entrepreneurs to compete with their foreign counterparts. "It is Liberian businesses that will drive the economy and ensure sustainable growth," he asserted.