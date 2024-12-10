Liberia: Sports Minister and Culture Ambassador Celebrate Liberia's MRU Cup Triumph

Bo — Youth and Sports Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu and Arts and Culture Ambassador Kekura M. Kamara on Monday welcomed Liberia's Women's Senior National Team following their victory in the inaugural Mano River Union Female Tournament held in Makeni, Sierra Leone.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA), led by 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton, joined the welcoming ceremony at Bo Waterside, a border town in Grand Cape Mount County. The team, accompanied by players and technical staff, was greeted with cultural performances during the brief celebration.

Presenting the trophy, Madam Seton urged Minister Bangalu to deliver it to the Chief Patron of Sports, President Joseph Boakai. She emphasized the urgent need for increased financial support for women's football in Liberia.

Madam Seton, also the CEO of Ravia Angels, expressed her excitement over the team's achievement and reiterated the LFA's commitment to promoting women's football.

"We are happy, excited, and overwhelmed by this championship," she stated. "We know the sacrifices you girls made, especially during the 16 Days of Activism. Women's football has proven its potential time and again. With the necessary support, these girls can achieve even greater heights."

Appealing to the government, she added, "Mr. Minister, please take this trophy to the President and everyone involved. Women's football is struggling, and we need the government to prioritize support for these incredible athletes."

Minister Bangalu, upon receiving the trophy, praised Coach Selam Kedebe, her technical team, and the players for their outstanding performance. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the women's national team and lauded their exceptional representation of the country.

Liberia's Senior Women's National Team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Mano River Union Female Tournament after a goalless draw with host nation Sierra Leone on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Clad in red, white, and blue, the team demonstrated resilience and skill throughout the competition, finishing with one win, two draws, and one defeat.

In the first leg against Sierra Leone, the team lost 2-0 but staged a remarkable comeback with a goalless draw in the second leg. Against Guinea, they achieved a commanding 4-1 victory in the first leg and secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg. Their championship title was ultimately secured on goal difference.