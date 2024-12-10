Ghana: Banking Stocks Poised to Lead Ghana Stock Market Rally in 2025

TLDR

Ghana's stock market is set for another strong performance in 2025

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) projected to gain up to 50%

The benchmark GSE-CI has recorded a 28.08% gain in 2024.

Ghana's stock market is set for another strong performance in 2025, with the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) projected to gain up to 50%, according to Databank Brokerage Limited's outlook report.

The banking sector is expected to lead market gains, fueled by higher interest income from government securities, improved lending conditions, and the resumption of dividend payouts. Banks like GCB Bank, which surged 76.5% in 2024, remain attractive to investors, trading below book value despite strong financial performance.

The anticipated rally will be driven by strong corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic fundamentals, and renewed investor confidence across key sectors, including banking, telecommunications, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Key Takeaways

In 2024, financial stocks and telecommunications led a market rally, pushing market capitalization past GH¢100 billion. The benchmark GSE-CI, which has recorded a 28.08% gain in 2024, is forecasted to close 2025 at approximately 6,850 points, marking a 45% annual increase, supported by a broad-based recovery in key sectors. MTN and Unilever Ghana were standout performers, gaining 36% and 103.45%, respectively. However, analysts warn that political and economic uncertainties post-2024 elections could impact short-term growth. Despite these risks, the market's resilience and strong fundamentals provide optimism for sustained growth in 2025.