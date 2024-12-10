Liberia: Menengage, Partners Host Community Engagement On SGBV in Margibi

-- Calls on religious communities to get involved in the fight against the menace

In the quest to provide education and awareness on the dangers of sexual and gender-based violence in Liberia, local civil societies organizations, Men Engage Liberia, Center for Justice and Peace Studies, and Youth Alliance for Rural Development-Liberia, organized a one-day community engagement in Lower Margibi County.

The engagement was part of MenEngage campaign activities in observance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2024 and was held in Harbel on December 6, 2024.

Held under the theme "The Role of Religion In ending Sexual Gender Based Violence", the gathering brought together Christian and Muslim leaders, traditional leaders, law enforcement agencies, community leaders, women and youth groups, among others.

Dennis Kromah, Executive Director of Yard Liberia and Coordinator of MenEngage in Liberia in Lower Margibi said the community engagement aimed at fostering dialogue, raising awareness and encouraging action to protect and empower women and girls in communities in Margibi County.

Dennis Kromah highlighted the vital role of faith-based teachings in addressing the issues of gender-based violence and promoting a safer community for all.

Giving the Christian perspective on sexual and gender-based violence, Bishop Richard K. George of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church told the participants that women and girls should be treated with dignity and respect and as partners in progress rather than objects to be used. He condemned men who use religion as a support based for abusing women physically, sexually or emotionally stating that such treatment has no backing in scripture.

"Men and women are equal and there is no reason why a woman should be treated as an underling or as a lesser", he proclaimed.

Speaking concerning the Islamic perspective of women, Mr. Mohammed Sannoh, said contrary to the misconception in the public, women in Islam are treated as equals and partners in growth.

He pointed out that sometimes tradition that create such path for men to used, something he condemned.

He clarified that Liberia's second most-practiced religion has no laws or principles which give men control over women.

He reminded the audience that any form of violence against women using the Koran or Islam as a support is wrong and unjustifiable.

He stressed the importance that Islam places on women stating that women are viewed as "the queens of the house or mothers." Mr. Mohammed Sannoh, who is also a trained Islamic scholar, said that both men and women are equal and should be treated as such.

Both religious leaders thanked the organizers and promised to help create a safe space for women and girls and used their platforms to promote positive sexual and gender-based issues.

Mrs. Harrisona Grimes, Executive Director of Real Women of Substance, one of the women groups who attended the community engagement, thanked the organizers for creating the awareness against sexual and gender-based violence.

She said the involvement of men and the religious community in the fight against gender abuse show that the tide is changing and that the larger society is now heeding to cries of women.

MenEngage Liberia Lower Margibi branch, alongside other civil society groups have actively involved in advocacy, education, and peace building awareness over the past months, including organizing a community youth and policing forum, and a forum on the dangers of drug use and abuse.

MenEngage Liberia and MenEngage Africa are part of the global MenEngage Alliance of non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies that work to engage men and boys to achieve gender equality.

MenEngage Liberia was founded in 2017 with the goal of working in partnership with other civil society groups to promote the engagement of men and boys in achieving gender equality preventing HIV, promoting human rights and reducing violence at all levels across the continent.