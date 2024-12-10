Liberia: The House Must Respect the Rule of Law and Serve the People

The chaos in the House of Representatives is a disgrace to Liberia's democracy. The Supreme Court has spoken, the law is clear, and yet lawmakers continue to bicker over power while the nation suffers. This is not leadership--it's a betrayal of the people they were elected to serve.

For weeks, the nation has watched in frustration as the House of Representatives descends into a petty power struggle over its leadership. Instead of addressing pressing national issues, lawmakers have chosen to put their egos ahead of their responsibilities. The Supreme Court's ruling should have ended this spectacle, yet members of the House continue to twist its meaning to suit their own agendas. It is an insult to the people of Liberia and a dangerous affront to the rule of law.

The Court's interpretation of Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution was unambiguous: the Speaker is the presiding officer, and any action taken without the Speaker's authority is illegitimate. Senator Augustine S. Chea correctly praised the judgment as a reaffirmation of constitutional principles.

The majority bloc continue assert that the Court failed to invalidate the Majority Bloc's actions. The judgment makes clear that any legislative session not presided over by the Speaker is unconstitutional. To declare otherwise is to perpetuate a falsehood that undermines the very fabric of our democracy. The law is not subject to selective interpretation. It is absolute, and it must be respected.

This infighting has paralyzed the Legislature, leaving critical legislative work undone. The people of Liberia deserve lawmakers who prioritize their needs, not politicians embroiled in endless disputes over positions of power. Representation is not a personal privilege; it is a public trust. Every day this chaos continues is another day the Liberian people are failed by their elected officials.

The Legislature is the cornerstone of our democracy, but its current behavior erodes its legitimacy. When those entrusted to uphold the Constitution instead engage in actions that circumvent it, they endanger the very system they claim to protect. How can the public have faith in a government where the lawmakers themselves disregard the rule of law?

The Supreme Court has done its job. It is not the judiciary's role to enforce discipline in the House of Representatives or to legislate procedural mechanisms. That responsibility lies with lawmakers. As Representative Musa Hassan Bility rightly pointed out, this crisis exposes the fragility of the legislative process and underscores the urgent need for reform.

Clear rules on quorum enforcement and presiding authority must be established to prevent future conflicts. The Court has given lawmakers a mirror, reflecting their dysfunction and pointing the way forward. Now, it is up to the Legislature to act.

This is a moment of reckoning for Liberia's lawmakers. Do they serve the people, or do they serve themselves? The answer lies in their next actions. Continuing this farce will only deepen public distrust and tarnish their legacy. As Nelson Mandela reminded us, leadership is about selflessness and service, not the pursuit of power.

The people of Liberia are watching, and they will not forget. Every minute spent on this crisis is a minute stolen from the real work of governance--passing laws, addressing economic challenges, and improving the lives of citizens. Lawmakers must put their differences aside, respect the Supreme Court's ruling, and refocus on their constitutional responsibilities.

The Supreme Court has spoken, and the law is the law. It is time for the House of Representatives to rise above petty politics, restore order, and put Liberia first. Anything less is a betrayal of the nation and the democracy it holds dear. This is The Liberian Investigator, in pursuit of truth and integrity.