Liberia: Rotary Club, Sanitary Pads Project Aid 750 Girls in Brewerville

Montserrado — The Rotary Club of St. Paul, Virginia, in partnership with the Sanitary Pads Project for Liberia-USA, has distributed sanitary pads to over 750 female students from two schools in Brewerville. The beneficiaries included students from Annie Banks Williams Junior and Senior School and Ellen Mills Scarborough Elementary School.

The donation, made on Friday, December 6, 2024, was part of efforts to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, which was globally observed on October 11, 2024. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the initiative was delayed, according to the Charter President of the Rotary Club of St. Paul, Madam Thelma Dahn-Debrah.

Beyond Distribution: Focus on Menstrual Hygiene Education

Madam Dahn-Debrah emphasized that the project was not only about distributing sanitary pads but also about educating the girls on menstrual hygiene. "At the Annie Banks School, we had around 600 girls," she said, noting the importance of providing information on menstrual hygiene care alongside the donation.

Ellen Mills Scarborough Elementary School was later added to the initiative after Madam Dahn-Debrah noticed its proximity to Annie Banks and verified the need for inclusion. "I interacted with the leadership of Ellen Mills Scarborough because I felt it was important not to leave out the school that is so close to Annie Banks," she explained. Approximately 150 girls of puberty age from the elementary school also benefited from the program.

Addressing Menstrual Challenges Among Girls

Madam Dahn-Debrah highlighted the challenges faced by girls during menstruation, including the lack of access to sanitary pads, which can negatively impact their education and well-being. "Some of these girls do not even have pads, and this is where organizations producing reusable pads can make a difference," she noted.

While the distributed pads were disposable, the team also focused on providing information about menstrual care. "We provided information to help them take care of themselves during this crucial period so they can continue attending school comfortably," she added.

Madam Dahn-Debrah also spoke about the behavioral changes girls may experience during menstruation, such as irritability and withdrawal. She explained that embarrassment from menstrual accidents or improper padding often leads to discomfort and affects their interactions at school.

Estimated Cost and Support

The initiative was valued at over $1,500, with significant support from the Sanitary Pads Project for Liberia-USA, led by Madam Nellie S. Beyan-Olabige. Madam Dahn-Debrah expressed her gratitude for the support and hinted at plans to expand the program to other schools in Brewerville and surrounding communities.

"We are working to strengthen our partnership with Madam Beyan-Olabige and other organizations to extend this initiative," she said. "We hope to reach more schools and ensure that girls have the resources they need."

Call for Government Action

Madam Dahn-Debrah also called on the national government, particularly the Ministry of Education, to implement programs that address menstrual, reproductive, and sexual health for both girls and boys. "Girls need support to manage their menstrual health, but boys also need education on sexual and reproductive health," she stressed. "This should go beyond biology classes to include personal care education."

She underscored the importance of equipping young people with knowledge about reproductive health to foster better understanding and personal care as they grow.