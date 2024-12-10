Liberia: LNFS Intensifies Fire Prevention Awareness Across Montserrado

Monrovia — The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has intensified its fire prevention awareness campaign across Montserrado County and surrounding areas in preparation for the dry season. Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul, the Director of LNFS, emphasized the critical need for fire safety measures during an engagement with residents at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) on Carey Street in Monrovia.

Speaking over the weekend, Col. Barvoul explained that the campaign focuses on educating the public about the proper use of fire extinguishers in homes and vehicles. He noted that such measures could help control fire outbreaks before firefighters arrive, potentially saving lives and property. He also highlighted his leadership's achievements since his appointment in March by President Joseph N. Boakai, citing improved response times and reduced fire incidents despite significant challenges, including limited resources and equipment.

According to Col. Barvoul, understanding fire safety is vital for every household and business. He explained that fires could originate from various sources and pose significant risks even in environments not typically associated with flammable materials. He outlined key hazards, such as the danger of burns caused by flames, the harmful effects of smoke inhalation, the depletion of oxygen in enclosed spaces during a fire, and the extensive damage fires can inflict on buildings and surrounding environments.

During his address, Col. Barvoul urged Liberians to adopt preventive measures and remain vigilant to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks. He stressed the importance of community cooperation in ensuring a safer environment, particularly during the dry season when fire risks increase.

The Deputy Director for Administration at the LNFS, Emmanuel K.W. Farr, also addressed the gathering, urging Liberians to prioritize fire safety and support the LNFS's efforts. Farr noted that with the election season over, it is time for leaders and citizens alike to focus on serving the nation. He expressed a commitment to fulfilling the agency's mandate and called on the public to work collaboratively for the common good of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The campaign also drew feedback from attendees, who called on the LNFS to improve its communication strategies to better inform citizens about fire prevention measures and the agency's activities. Some participants emphasized that enhanced public awareness could help prevent fire-related disasters across the country.

As the LNFS continues its fire prevention outreach, the agency is appealing for increased public cooperation and government support to address its logistical and operational challenges effectively.