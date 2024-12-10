Guinea: RIA Renovation Deal Sparks Security Fears Over Ties to Ousted Guinean President

Monrovia — The Liberian Investigator has gathered that the Liberian Government is in advanced talks to award the renovation of Roberts International Airport (RIA) to Turkey's Albayrak Group, a move clouded by controversy over the company's troubling history and alleged ties to ousted Guinean President Alpha Condé.

Sources within government circles have revealed that former President Condé, reportedly using his influence with the Albayrak Group, reached out to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to lobby for the Turkish company. The Albayrak Group is accused of funding Condé's attempts to regain political relevance after being overthrown by Guinea's current junta leader, Mamady Doumbouya. Critics warn that such a decision could strain Liberia's diplomatic relations with Guinea and raise broader regional security concerns.

Adding to the controversy, key figures in the Liberian government, including RIA Board Chair Massaquoi Kamara, President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, and RIA General Manager James K. Mulbah, have reportedly championed the deal. They were in Turkey recently where they reportedly met with Condé and Albayrak executives to discuss the project. However, Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler, is said to oppose the contract.

Turkish Company's Troubled History in Guinea

Albayrak Group's controversial record in Guinea raises red flags for critics of the RIA deal. The Turkish conglomerate, known for its close ties to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has faced massive backlash in Guinea over a concession agreement to manage the Autonomous Port of Conakry. The deal, awarded during Condé's presidency, bypassed proper procedures and was widely viewed as a "rip-off" that prioritized Turkish interests over Guinean sovereignty.

Guinean labor unions and civil society groups decried the lack of transparency, alleging that Albayrak was unfairly favored due to its political ties. Strikes and protests erupted, with workers accusing the company of exploiting Guinean resources while sidelining local labor. Further allegations emerged of illegal mining operations by the company, compounding public distrust. Critics also questioned the contract's lack of accountability measures, including penalties for unfulfilled commitments.

Notably, the deal with Albayrak Group coincided with Condé's increasingly authoritarian rule, marked by constitutional violations to extend his presidency and violent crackdowns on dissent. Observers allege that the Turkish company was deeply enmeshed in Condé's controversial administration, benefiting from crony capitalism orchestrated by Erdoğan.

President Joseph Boakai's Communication to Albayrak Group

Albayrak Group Chairman Ahmet Albayrak (Left) shakes hands with Guinean president Condé.

NIC Pushes for Oversight Amid Rising Concerns

In a bid to manage the RIA project's complexities, National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairman Jeff B. Blibo recently requested President Boakai to establish an Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC). In a letter obtained by The Liberian Investigator, Blibo emphasized the airport's urgent need for modernization and private-sector investment under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

While Blibo outlined steps to ensure compliance with Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act, critics argue that Albayrak's track record in Guinea warrants heightened scrutiny. They warn that Liberia risks facing similar allegations of favoritism, lack of transparency, and exploitation.

Albayrak Invited to Submit Proposal

Despite mounting concerns, President Boakai has formally invited Albayrak Group to present a proposal for the RIA project. In the invitation letter, the President referenced the company's potential alignment with Liberia's developmental priorities under the ARREST Agenda. The letter also acknowledged previous engagements between Albayrak and the Liberia Airport Authority, including a fact-finding mission to Turkey.

Albayrak's proposal will reportedly include plans for sectors beyond airport development, such as agriculture and transportation, where the company claims to have expertise. However, critics fear that Liberia may repeat Guinea's mistakes by entering a deal that prioritizes foreign interests over national accountability.

Competitive Alternatives

Other international firms, including China's Suma Group and the UK-based FB Group, are also vying for the RIA renovation contract. Observers argue that a transparent, competitive bidding process could help Liberia avoid the controversies that have dogged Albayrak's operations in Guinea and elsewhere.