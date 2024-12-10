Liberia: Thirsty FC Fassell Must Learn From Painful 2017 Mistakes

Monrovia — It is often said, "a word to the wise is sufficient." This wisdom seems relevant for FC Fassell as they dominate the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division League this season with exceptional performances. After just 11 games, the "Soccer Missionaries," as they are affectionately known, are in dazzling form and appear poised to capture their first-ever league title. However, memories of their tragic 2017 collapse serve as a cautionary tale.

FC Fassell boasts all the ingredients needed to win the league this season: a top-tier technical team, a roster of high-quality players, and strong financial backing. Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert, ably assisted by seasoned Liberian coach Matthew Julutweh, has guided the team to an unbeaten streak of 11 games, with only two matches remaining in the league's first phase.

The club's decision to sign former Lone Star stars like Zah Krangar, Solomon Grimes, and Tonia Tisdell, alongside standout local players such as Josiah Cea and Josephus Mantor, has significantly boosted their prospects. The addition of two skilled foreign players has further elevated Fassell's performance this season, making them the team to beat.

The Painful Lessons of 2017

Fassell's form this season recalls their brilliance in the 2016-2017 campaign, a season that began with great promise but ended in heartbreak. Under the leadership of coach Sam Chibli, the team dominated the league, assembling some of the best local talent and playing breathtaking football. But just three games away from being crowned champions, their season unraveled due to administrative oversights.

Two protests filed by LISCR FC that season exposed fatal errors. In the first protest, LISCR argued that Fassell's player, Jeremy G. Saygbe, had been improperly fielded in matches against Mighty Barrolle and Jubilee FC. The LFA Grievance and Ethics Committee found that Saygbe, after receiving a red card on April 14, 2017, had only missed two games instead of the required three, rendering him ineligible for the matches.

The second protest concerned player John Jaysay, who was fielded in two matches against Watanga FC despite having accumulated three yellow cards, which should have resulted in his suspension. The committee ruled against Fassell and deducted 12 points from their tally, effectively handing the league title to LISCR FC. Fassell's appeal of the decision was rejected by the LFA Appeals Committee.

From Best to Empty-Handed

Fassell had been the best team in the league that season, far outperforming defending champions BYC (then struggling) and an uninspiring Nimba United. They won more games, scored more goals, and possessed a roster brimming with talent capable of competing on the international stage. Yet, their title hopes evaporated, leaving them empty-handed in a season that had begun with immense promise.

The 2017 debacle stemmed from administrative errors and a failure to properly monitor player eligibility. The technical team and club officials, perhaps overwhelmed by the hype surrounding the club, failed to ensure compliance with league regulations, costing the team a well-deserved championship.

A New Era of Determination

Now, in 2023-2024, the stakes are equally high for FC Fassell. With defending champions LISCR FC struggling and other traditional powerhouses not up to par, Fassell has emerged as the standout team. Their performance this season has been mesmerizing, with Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert setting a record as the first coach in the local league to accumulate 29 points in the first 11 games--nine wins and two draws.

However, history must not repeat itself. The club must remain vigilant in ensuring compliance with league rules and regulations. Any administrative slip-ups could derail their season once again. Fassell's leadership, technical team, and players must work together to ensure that their dominance on the field translates into trophies.