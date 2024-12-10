Liberia: 'They Are Men Enough to Settle Issues Among Themselves' - Rev. Kortu Brown

Monrovia — Former President of the Liberia Council of Churches, Bishop Kortu Brown, has welcomed the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning the dispute between the anti-House Speaker bloc and the pro-Speaker Koffa bloc.

Delivering the verdict on behalf of the full bench, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh ruled that any action taken outside the bounds of the Constitution is illegal. She urged both factions to return to the House Chambers and follow constitutional procedures. The Chief Justice emphasized that while the Constitution permits the minority to compel the majority to attend sessions, it does not specify the mechanisms for enforcing such actions.

The ruling has left room for interpretation, with both sides claiming victory. Members of the Majority Bloc assert that the decision validates their continued sessions in the joint chambers, while the pro-Koffa group argues that the ruling renders the Majority's actions unconstitutional.

Bishop Brown expressed confidence in the House of Representatives' ability to resolve their differences without external intervention. "The Legislature is the first branch of the Liberian government. As such, they should be able to resolve their disagreements among themselves rather than holding the country hostage for personal gains," he stated.

The General Overseer of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Church International further emphasized the pressing challenges facing Liberians, including economic hardship and widespread poverty. He urged the government to focus on addressing these critical issues rather than being distracted by internal political disputes.

Bishop Brown also called on President Joseph N. Boakai to speak out on pressing national issues that could harm Liberia's reputation on the international stage. "Liberia, as the oldest country on the African continent, should serve as a symbol of progress, especially as many other nations on the continent are advancing in terms of development," he noted.

The Bishop made these remarks while delivering a sermon titled "The Lord Has Removed Our Reproach," based on scripture from 2 Kings 11-12, during a special Thanksgiving service and the lighting of the 2024 Christmas Tree on Sunday.