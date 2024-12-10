Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Outlines Obstacles to Justice

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian Human Rights Lawyer, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe points out poverty, lack of education, and systematic inequalities stimulated by extreme greed, selfishness, and corruption as impediments to accessing Justice in Liberia.

Addressing the 2024 National Legal Aid Conference in Monrovia over the weekend, Cllr. Gongloe explained that legal aid, in its most essential form, is not just a service but rather a lifeline, a beacon of hope, and an embodiment of the true meaning of justice for all.

He notes that legal aid is an instrument of equity that bridges the gap between the legal system's promises and its practical accessibility. In Liberia, like in many countries, the service faces a complex intersection of socio-economic challenges that directly affect access to justice.

The former Presidential candidate believes that without legal aid, many citizens and residents would find themselves excluded from protections guaranteed by law simply because they cannot afford the legal services necessary to access those rights.

"Poverty, lack of education, and systemic inequalities stimulated by extreme greed, selfishness, and corruption often leave the most vulnerable segments of society without the means to engage with or benefit from the legal system. As we gather here today at this important conference, it is crucial to reflect on the critical role that legal aid plays in ensuring access to justice for all, especially for vulnerable and marginalized communities." Cllr. Gongloe reminds.

Gongloe, also Ex-president of the Liberia National Bar Association, continues that a poor rural farmer or a community that cannot afford a lawyer in a land dispute against a giant corporation or powerful individual faces the same fate of not being able to access justice.

He says whether it is a domestic abuse survivor who has nowhere to turn for legal representation, a single mother of children whose fathers persistently refuse to provide financial support for the survival of their children, or the accused who faces trial without any legal defense, legal aid is the vital force that can help right these wrongs.

"As a nation, we are committed to upholding the principles of democracy and human rights. Yet, these ideals are meaningless if they are not accessible to all Liberians, regardless of their economic status. Legal aid is not just a service but a manifestation of our commitment to equality and justice. Legal Aid as an instrument of peace and stability", Cllr. Gongloe adds.

He says legal aid is not just a mechanism for individual justice but also a cornerstone of societal peace and national stability.

He reflects that in post-conflict societies like Liberia, where scars of war and instability still linger, access to justice is essential in healing divisions, restoring trust, and preventing a resurgence of conflict. "When people lack access to legal recourse, they often resort to alternative means of resolving disputes--often through violent or unlawful means. Disputes over land, inheritance, or even basic human rights can escalate into open conflict when individuals and communities feel they have no other avenue for justice. Legal aid prevents such escalation by offering a formal, peaceful resolution to disputes, and by ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status, can seek justice within the boundaries of the law." Editing by Jonathan Browne