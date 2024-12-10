Liberia: Sen. Amara Konneh Chides Boakai

Amid the ongoing impasse in the House of Representatives and following the Supreme Court of Liberia's ruling, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh calls for decisive leadership from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to restore order in the House and propel the country forward.

While acknowledging the constitutional separation of powers, Senator Konneh, who played a key role in Boakai's election in 2023, emphasizes that Liberia's rank as 8th on the scale of the world's poorest countries requires a different approach.

He argues that the nation cannot afford to operate like a wealthy nation, stressing the importance of strong leadership at all levels of government.

"President Boakai's success in the Executive Branch depends on a well-functioning Legislature," Konneh says, emphasizing, "He must unite us now, following the Supreme Court's opinion to make 2025 a better year for our country."

A staunch supporter of the governing Unity Party, the Senator also addresses growing concerns over Liberia's economy under President Boakai.

Despite signs of improvement in the exchange rate, Konneh laments that prices remain stagnant or continue to rise, unemployment is increasing, electricity is still scarce, and businesses are struggling. Additionally, the country faces a growing crisis with illicit drugs that threatens the future of Liberia's youths.

In a post on his Facebook page on December 9, Senator Konneh criticized the government for failing to adequately invest in the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), describing it as a missed opportunity that endangers the country's future. "Leaders must prioritize this critical issue," he urges.

Reflecting on the current state of governance, he points out challenges the 55th Legislature faces in 2024, including a lack of significant legislative accomplishments and limited investment in counties, people, and Liberian-owned businesses through the FY24 Budget. This, he says, has contributed to declining public optimism.

However, he believes the FY25 budget offers an opportunity for improvement, provided it is managed correctly. He warns that the budget must be scrutinized to prevent political manipulation and ensure it benefits the country, stating, "It requires serious work!"

The senator's comments underline the need for unity, effective governance, and urgent action to address Liberia's most pressing challenges as the nation looks ahead to 2025.