Liberia: Cental Calls On Govt to End Impunity for Corruption On International Anti-Corruption Day 2024

Monrovia — On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has urged the Liberian government to prioritize ending impunity for corruption, describing it as the missing link in the country's anti-corruption efforts.

In a statement, CENTAL acknowledged strides in Liberia's fight against corruption, including the passage of key laws such as the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Witness Protection Act. The organization also commended institutions like the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), General Auditing Commission (GAC), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), and Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) for their roles in promoting transparency and accountability.

CENTAL recognized recent efforts to investigate and prosecute corruption cases and applauded the contributions of civil society, the media, and development partners in supporting anti-corruption initiatives.

However, the group expressed concern that these efforts are undermined by the government's failure to address impunity. CENTAL criticized inadequate funding for public integrity institutions and a lack of political will from both the Executive and Legislature, stating that successive governments have failed to match their anti-corruption rhetoric with decisive actions.

A Call to Action for President Boakai

CENTAL emphasized that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai bears the greatest responsibility for steering Liberia's anti-corruption efforts. The organization pointed out that Liberia's score of 25/100 on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index highlights the pressing need for leadership to reverse the negative trend.

"We urge President Boakai to lead by example and raise the standards for transparency and accountability within his administration. This includes acting swiftly against officials in gross violation of the Code of Conduct and ensuring adherence to asset declaration requirements," the statement read.

Recommendations to Combat Corruption

To effectively tackle corruption and improve Liberia's standing on governance indices, CENTAL outlined several key recommendations.

Strong Leadership from the President: CENTAL called on President Boakai to demonstrate political will by suspending or dismissing officials implicated in corruption and Code of Conduct violations, including those perceived to have close ties to the presidency and ruling party.

Adequate Funding for Integrity Institutions: It called on the government should provide sufficient financial and logistical support to the LACC, GAC, and other integrity bodies to ensure they operate independently and effectively.

Enhanced Accountability from Integrity Institutions:

Institutions like the LACC and GAC must be more robust and innovative in their work, particularly by prosecuting corruption cases and addressing asset declaration violations.

Active Civil Society and Media Engagement:

Civil society and the media should continue raising awareness about corruption's dangers and mobilize citizens to hold public officials accountable. CENTAL also urged these groups to lead by example in their organizational practices.

CENTAL concluded its statement by urging all Liberians to remain steadfast in the fight against corruption, highlighting that the country's future depends on collective efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.