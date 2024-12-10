Liberia: Bong Superintendent Norris Expresses Frustration Over Deplorable Condition of Gbarnga-Kokoyah Road

Gbarnga — Bong County Superintendent Madam Loleyah Hawa Norris has expressed serious disappointment over the deplorable state of the Gbarnga-Kokoyah road.

Speaking during the induction ceremony of newly appointed local leaders by President Joseph N. Boakai in Botota, Kokoyah Statutory District, she lamented the irony of a district hosting mining companies while lacking a functional paved road network.

Considering Kokoyah's history with companies like the American-Liberian Mining Company (Amlib) and MNG Gold, she noted that the District remains one of Liberia's poorest and most inaccessible areas.

She attributed this condition to past failures in prioritizing community development and called for collective efforts to avoid repeating history.

She recalled the arrival of Amlib over two decades ago, noting that despite the presence of other mining organizations since then, the district has little to show for it.

The absence of paved roads, legacy projects, and tangible development, she stressed, continues to leave Kokoyah in a state of neglect.

Superintendent Norris underscored the importance of unity among citizens and leaders to drive the district's development.

She urged residents to prioritize community welfare over personal interests, asserting that meaningful change begins with collective effort.

In her remarks, she stressed the need to set aside differences, insisting that development is about putting the district first, not about politics.

She cautioned that failing to plan and take ownership of resources would inevitably lead to further setbacks.

Addressing past dealings with mining companies, she criticized the lack of accountability and stressed that stronger community demands could have secured paved roads and improved infrastructure.

She warned against repeating the mistakes of the past, particularly the tendency to prioritize individual gain over collective progress.

The Superintendent is, meanwhile, calling on citizens to support the newly appointed leaders and actively engage with them on developmental issues.

She urged the community to let go of grudges, maintain open communication, and contribute ideas that would propel the district forward.