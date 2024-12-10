Liberia: Legispool Warns House Impasse Threatens Liberia's Peace, Urges Resolution and Responsibility

Capitol Hill — The Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL) has sounded the alarm over the escalating tensions within the House of Representatives, warning that the ongoing impasse poses a significant threat to Liberia's hard-won peace and stability. The statement from LEGISPOOL comes as the legislative standoff, triggered by attempts to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, deepens political and legal divisions in the country.

LEGISPOOL President Gerald C. Koinyeneh, speaking on behalf of the organization, expressed grave concern over the conduct of lawmakers and their inability to amicably resolve their disputes. The crisis, which began in October with accusations of conflict of interest and interference with committee work against Speaker Koffa, has escalated into a constitutional battle involving rival factions and the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Ruling Fails to Quell Tensions

Despite last weekend's Supreme Court ruling, which many hoped would bring clarity and calm, the decision has sparked divergent interpretations among lawmakers. The "Majority Bloc," which elected Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker in defiance of Koffa's leadership, continues to challenge the embattled Speaker's authority. The result has been heated rhetoric, heightened tensions, and growing concerns about the impact on national stability.

LEGISPOOL highlighted the dangers of inflammatory statements and confrontational actions by members of the House, warning that such behavior undermines public confidence and risks destabilizing the nation. "We hold the strongest belief that lawmakers must always respect the laws they make. Their actions should exemplify leadership, not conflict," LEGISPOOL stated.

Call for Maturity, Dialogue, and Lawful Resolution

The press body urged lawmakers to exhibit political maturity and resolve their differences within the bounds of the Constitution. It reminded members of the sacrifices made by Liberians and the international community to maintain peace, emphasizing that the current turmoil could erode years of progress.

"The actions and inflammatory remarks of some lawmakers are counterproductive to Liberia's hard-won peace," LEGISPOOL declared, calling on both sides to prioritize the interests of the Liberian people over political ambition.

International and Domestic Mediation Needed

Acknowledging the failed mediation efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), LEGISPOOL called for renewed engagement by the international community, civil society organizations, and citizens. It urged all stakeholders to work towards constructive dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

"We believe this crisis can only be resolved if the parties involved prioritize the supreme interests of the Liberian people, respect the rule of law, and uphold the Constitution," the organization emphasized.

A Plea for Security and Professionalism

The recent violent clashes at the Capitol Building, allegedly involving political operatives and legislative staff, have further alarmed LEGISPOOL. The organization called for an immediate end to such incidents and urged the Liberia National Police and other security agencies to act professionally in safeguarding citizens, journalists, and lawmakers.

The press body also cautioned its members to maintain journalistic ethics and neutrality, warning that biased or unethical reporting could exacerbate the crisis. "We caution all journalists covering the legislature to act responsibly and professionally," the statement read.