Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Halt to Education Officers' Removal

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia, under the directive of Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has issued a Writ of Prohibition to prevent the Ministry of Education from removing County and District Education Officers, pending a conference scheduled for December 16, 2024.

The aggrieved officers, represented by their spokesperson, Atty. Steven Toe, and backed by the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), filed the petition, citing alleged violations of the Education Act of 2011.

In their petition, the Education Officers argue that their removal contravenes key provisions of the Education Act.

The officers claim they were employed based on sections 6.2.4 and 6.2.2 of the Education Act, which mandate that County Education Officers (CEOs) be recruited on a competitive merit basis and nominated by the County Education Board for appointment by the Minister.

The Act stipulates that candidates for County and District Education Officer positions must hold a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master in Education, with a tenure of four years, subject to reappointment.

The petitioners allege that their positions are being filled by individuals who do not meet the required qualifications, violating section 6.3.4 of the Act.

In response to the petition, the Supreme Court has ordered the Ministry of Education to return all parties to the status quo ante and their previous positions, until the matter is resolved.

A conference has been scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Justice Gbeisay's directive is intended to ensure adherence to the law while allowing both parties an opportunity to present their arguments.

The petitioners are urging the court to restrain and prohibit the Ministry from proceeding with appointments that do not align with the legal and regulatory framework.

The Ministry, led by Dr. Jarson Maley Jallah, is expected to provide clarification and defend its actions during the upcoming conference.

Cllr. T. Dempster Brown, Chairperson of the INCHR, signed the petition on behalf of the aggrieved officers, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law in governance and public administration.