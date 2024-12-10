Gambia: Report On Appointment Into Victim's Reparation Commission Laid Before Parliament

Justice Minister Dawda A. Jallow has laid a report on the appointment of members to the Victim's Reparation Commission on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, for parliamentary scrutiny, consideration, and approval.

The report outlines the diligent work undertaken by the selection panel convened in accordance with the provisions of the Victim's Reparation Act 2023.

"The panel was tasked to identify and recommend qualified individuals for appointment to the Victim's Reparation Commission, a critical body mandated to reparatory justice measures for victims of human rights violation documented by the TRRC," Justice Jallow said.

He said the TRRC's findings revealed a range of violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017 and said these include unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, and sexual and gender based violence.

He told lawmakers that the government is committed to establishing this commission as part of its response to the TRRC's recommendations to address the needs of victims. He said the selection panel, representing various stakeholders, conducted a transparent and rigorous process, including public calls for applications, screenings, interviews, and consultations.

The report, he said, details these processes and contains the panel's final recommendation of nine candidates.

"From this group, the National Assembly is to confirm seven individuals as commissioners to ensure diversity, with the representation of victims and youth, and adherence to the criteria outlined in the Act. I commend this report to the Assembly for its due consideration and pledge Government's commitment to advance reparatory justice for victims of the Gambia," he said.

The Member for Old Yundum, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, seconded the motion but raised another motion for the Assembly to refer the appointment to the Public Appointments Committee of the National Assembly, for further scrutiny and to report back to the plenary for action.

The Member for Nianija, Hon. Amadou Camara, seconded the motion for referral to the committee to do the requisite findings and report back to the plenary on or before the 20th of December 2024, for the Assembly to deliberate on it.

Subsequently, the report was referred to the Appointments Committee to do the findings and to report back to the Assembly on or before 20th December 2024.